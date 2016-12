Mõrvatud diplomaat

Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, speaks at a photo exhibition in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, moments before a gunman opened fire on him. Karlov was rushed to a hospital after the attack and later died from his gunshot wounds. The gunman is seen at rear on the left. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

FOTO: BURHAN OZBILICI/AP