ÜRO: Mosulist on oodata põgenikelainet

Displaced Iraqi children, from the outskirts of the city of Tal Afar, pose at a makeshift camp on December 12, 2016 in the village of Khalif Saleh, south of Tal Afar, where their family found refuge as Iraqi forces continue their assault to eject Islamic State (IS) group jihadists from Mosul, their last Iraqi stronghold. The Hashed al-Shaabi forces have been fighting on a western front, in a campaign aimed at retaking the town of Tal-Afar and cutting IS supply lines between Mosul and Syria. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

