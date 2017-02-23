Iraagi üksused alustasid pealetungi Mosuli peamisele sõjaväebaasile

Kaks iraagi erivägede ohvitseri ütles, et nende sõdurid jõudsid Ghazlani baasi linna lõunapiiril hommikul ning et lahingud kestavad.

Riigipolitsei ohvitseri sõnul liiguvad ka politseiüksused Mosuli lennujaama suunas.

Kõik ohvitserid palusid anonüümsust, kuna nad ei ole volitatud ajakirjanikega ametlikult rääkima.

Paar päeva tagasi algas Iraagi vägede ametlik pealetung Islamiriigi väljatõrjumiseks Mosuli lääneosast.

Suuroperatsioon Iraagi suuruselt teise linna tagasivallutamiseks sai ametliku alguse mullu oktoobris, jaanuaris kuulutas valitsus Mosuli idaosa täielikult vabastatuks.

Operatsioon Mosuli lääneosa tagasivallutamiseks al-Buseifis. Foto: AFP PHOTO/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Scanpix

