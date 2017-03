Selle nunnu nuku läbi võidakse teie pere jälgida

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 05, 2014 shows the talking doll "My Friend Cayla" displayed at the DreamToys toy fair in central London, on November 5, 2014. German regulators have banned an internet-connected doll called "My Friend Cayla" that can chat with children, warning on February 17, 2017 that it was a de facto "spying device". / AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

FOTO: Leon Neal/AFP