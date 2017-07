Jaapani peaminister külastab Soomet, aga jätab Eesti-visiidi ära

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe are welcomed by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland July 10, 2017. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT.

|

FOTO: LEHTIKUVA/REUTERS