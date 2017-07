Venezuela opositsioonijuhid kutsusid tänavameeleavaldusi hoogustama

IDENTIFYING OPPOSITION LAWMAKER IN CENTER - Opposition lawmaker Armando Armas, center front, and National Assembly workers run from pro-government militia members attacking opposition lawmakers and assembly employees during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Pictured right is opposition congressman Simon Calzadilla. (AP Photos/Fernando Llano)

FOTO: Fernando Llano/AP