An art shopper looks closely at a 5.5 inch by 6.6 inch (14 centimeter by 23 centimeter) painting by French Impressionist master Pierre-Auguste Renoir September 25, 2012 in Alexandria, Virginia. The painting was recently discovered for just a few dollars at a Virgina flea market sale. The canvas which shows a scene along the Seine River titled "Paysage Bords de Seine" is scheduled to be auctioned September 29, 2012 at the Potomack Company, in Alexandria, Virginia, selling for an expected 75,000 to 100,000 USD. It was for sale in a box with a plastic cow and a Paul Bunyan doll for 50.00 USD and still carries a label from the Berheim-Jeune arthouse in Paris, a famous purveyor of works by Renoir. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards

|

FOTO: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP