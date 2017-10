Vene asevälisminister: Transnistrias on veel 20 000 tonni laskemoona

Soldiers march a people mark 'Day of Republic' in the center of Tiraspol, capital of self-proclaimed Moldovan Republic of Transnistria on April 1, 2017. Kiev has long suspected that Russia never intended to seize Ukraine's east but to create a "frozen conflict": a festering wound that allows the Kremlin to meddle at will and hamper any moves closer to the West. The scenario has been repeated before when Moscow decided to support two breakaway regions in ex-Soviet Georgia. / AFP PHOTO / Aleksey FILIPPOV

|

FOTO: ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP