Suu Kyi tunnustab sõjaväge rohingjade tapmise tunnistamise eest

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 19, 2012 shows Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi attending a reception at St Hugh's College in Oxford, northwest of London. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the honorific freedom of Oxford, the British city where she studied and raised her children, over her "inaction" in the Rohingya crisis. "When Aung San Suu Kyi was given the Freedom of the City in 1997 it was because she reflected Oxford's values ??of tolerance and internationalism," the city council said in a statement issued late on November 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / LEFTERIS PITARAKIS

FOTO: LEFTERIS PITARAKIS/AFP