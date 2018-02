Kanada allveelaev läheb üle 50 aasta patrullima Aasia rannikule

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 13, 2005 Her Majesty?s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Chicoutimi is secured to the deck of the Eide Transporter, a semi-submersible self-propelled transport vessel, within the Gare Loch near Faslane, Scotland. A Canadian submarine has crossed the Pacific to patrol off the Asian coast for the first time in nearly 50 years, the navy said on February 8, 2018, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. Although HMCS Chicoutimi's mission was scheduled a year ago, it comes after the United States and its allies agreed at crisis talks in Vancouver last month to tougher measures to halt North Korean sanctions transgressions, including naval security operations to prevent maritime smuggling. / AFP PHOTO / Canadian Forces Combat Camera / Robert BOTTRILL

