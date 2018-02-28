Galerii ja video: Siberi pakane on haaranud kogu Euroopa

Euroopa on endiselt Siberist saabunud pakase küüsis, mis on nõudnud alates möödunud reedest vähemalt 41 inimelu ja katnud Vahemere rannad lumega.
The side effect of the current arctic chill outbreak: #Snow! This is a prediction map of snowfall today around #Europe. #foreca #UK #France #Spain #Italy pic.twitter.com/l0vOJZpuiQ— Foreca (@foreca) February 27, 2018
Saksamaal langes temperatuur ööl vastu kolmapäeva paiguti 24 ja Eestis 29 külmakraadini.
Blast of Siberian weather dubbed the '#BeastFromTheEast' brings snow, plunging temperatures to much of Europe pic.twitter.com/VXvV2Fbdln— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 27, 2018
Poola on teatanud vähemalt 18 ja Prantsusmaa neljast külmasurmast. Leedus on alajahtumise tõttu surnud viis, Tšehhis kuus, Rumeenias kaks ja Itaalias üks inimene. Suur osa külmaohvritest on kodutud, kelle jaoks linnades avatakse täiendavaid öömaju.
#UPDATE A blast of Siberian weather dubbed 'the #BeastFromTheEast' sends temperatures plunging across Europe, causing headaches for travellers and leading to several deaths from exposure https://t.co/JQNAjd3EoU pic.twitter.com/ymRrq8u3pc— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 27, 2018
Mahasadanud lumehulgaga on keeruline hakkama saada ka brittidel. Ühistranspordi töös on tõrkeid, lumiste maandusmisradade tõttu hilinevad lennud ning suletud on sadu koole.
Don’t think my flight is taking off any time soon. Airport currently closed as they try to clear the runway. Tough gig for those involved as the snow is pretty relentless pic.twitter.com/LQ0pK65ZNd— Gerry Stanley (@GJStanley) February 28, 2018
Eile hukkus Suurbritannias keeruliste liiklusolude tõttu autoõnnetustes neli inimest.
A1 closed -HGV jack knifed between Scotch and Catterick pic.twitter.com/zLk9RzpsuJ— Durham RPU (@DurhamRPU) February 28, 2018
Külma jätkumist prognoositakse ka täna, Prantsusmaa põhjaosas on oodata kuni 12 ja tavaliselt leebe kliimaga lõunaosas kuni kuus külmakraadi. Hispaania ilmateenistuse teatel on oodata lumesaju jätkumist.
While record high temperatures have hit the Arctic, a Siberian cold blast has blanketed much of Europe in snow pic.twitter.com/i5jGnvgG4W— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2018