kolmapäev, 28. veebruar 2018
Kui me õpime rahapesu ja korruptsiooniga võitlemist Venemaalt, siis ei usu ma selle efektiivsusesse. Mõttekoja Political Capital Institute juht Péter Kréko.
  • Galerii ja video: Siberi pakane on haaranud kogu Euroopa

Galerii ja video: Siberi pakane on haaranud kogu Euroopa

Euroopa on endiselt Siberist saabunud pakase küüsis, mis on nõudnud alates möödunud reedest vähemalt 41 inimelu ja katnud Vahemere rannad lumega.

Saksamaal langes temperatuur ööl vastu kolmapäeva paiguti 24 ja Eestis 29 külmakraadini. 

Poola on teatanud vähemalt 18 ja Prantsusmaa neljast külmasurmast. Leedus on alajahtumise tõttu surnud viis, Tšehhis kuus, Rumeenias kaks ja Itaalias üks inimene. Suur osa külmaohvritest on kodutud, kelle jaoks linnades avatakse täiendavaid öömaju.

Mahasadanud lumehulgaga on keeruline hakkama saada ka brittidel. Ühistranspordi töös on tõrkeid, lumiste maandusmisradade tõttu hilinevad lennud ning suletud on sadu koole.

Eile hukkus Suurbritannias keeruliste liiklusolude tõttu autoõnnetustes neli inimest.

Külma jätkumist prognoositakse ka täna, Prantsusmaa põhjaosas on oodata kuni 12 ja tavaliselt leebe kliimaga lõunaosas kuni kuus külmakraadi. Hispaania ilmateenistuse teatel on oodata lumesaju jätkumist.

