Kataloonia parlament asus otsima uut presidendikandidaati

Kataloonia parlamendihoone juurde kogunenud toetavad iseseisvusteekonna jätkumist. Catalonia's parliament met for the first time since it was dissolved following a failed bid to break from Spain in a session that will see separatists start the process to get sacked regional leader Carles Puigdemont back into power. / AFP PHOTO / Pau Barrena

FOTO: PAU BARRENA/AFP/Scanpix