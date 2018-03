(171123) -- VILNIUS, Nov. 23, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite (R) reviews the troops during the Lithuania's Armed Forces Day celebration in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, on Nov. 23, 2017. Lithuanian armed forces and troops of some NATO member countries and Ukraine held a gala with formation on Nov. 23 to celebrate Lithuania's Armed Forces Day. The first decree on establishing armed forces was approved on Nov. 23, 1918, which became the Armed Forces Day of the Baltic country. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)(jmmn) - Alfredas Pliadis -//CHINENOUVELLE_chinenouvelle16591/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1711231620

