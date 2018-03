A cow is seen attached to scrap metal near destroyed buildings in Douma, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 12, 2018. Syria's regime pressed its relentless offensive on Eastern Ghouta as diplomats at the United Nations pushed for new efforts to end the "bloodbath" in the rebel enclave. / AFP PHOTO / HASAN MOHAMED

