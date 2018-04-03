teisipäev, 3. aprill 2018
11 aastat on mööda läinud, aga ikkagi on Bulgaaria kõige suurema korruptsiooniprobleemiga riik Euroopas. Ska Keller
  Video ja pildid: tulistamishirmus Florida kool sunnib õpilasi kandma läbipaistvaid seljakotte

Video ja pildid: tulistamishirmus Florida kool sunnib õpilasi kandma läbipaistvaid seljakotte

USA Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglase keskkoolis karmistati pärast veebruaris õppeasutuses aset leidnud massitulistamist turvanõudeid, mille ühe osana on kooliõpilased kohustatud kandama läbipaistvaid koolikotte, vahendab Time.

Läbipaistvate seljakottide nõue on vaid osa laiemast Parklandi piirkonnas kehtestatud uuest turvastrateegiast. Lisaks peavad nii õpilasted kui ka õpetajad ja ülejäänu kooli personal kandma pidevalt rinnas nimesilte.

Õpilased aga julgeolekukaalutlustel kehtestatud nõuetest just vaimustuses ei ole. «Tundub nagu kooli asemel käiks ma vanglas,» kirjutas üks neist Twitteris.

Sotsiaalmeediasse postitatud piltide põhjal võib öelda, et enamik neist võtab asja irooniaga.

Selle aasta 14. veebruaril tulistas koolist välja visatud Nikolas Cruz surnuks 17 endist kaasõpilast ja õpetajat.

Nikolas Cruz.

FOTO: Reuters/AFP/AP/SCANPIX

