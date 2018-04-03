Video ja pildid: tulistamishirmus Florida kool sunnib õpilasi kandma läbipaistvaid seljakotte

USA Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglase keskkoolis karmistati pärast veebruaris õppeasutuses aset leidnud massitulistamist turvanõudeid, mille ühe osana on kooliõpilased kohustatud kandama läbipaistvaid koolikotte, vahendab Time.
Läbipaistvate seljakottide nõue on vaid osa laiemast Parklandi piirkonnas kehtestatud uuest turvastrateegiast. Lisaks peavad nii õpilasted kui ka õpetajad ja ülejäänu kooli personal kandma pidevalt rinnas nimesilte.
Õpilased aga julgeolekukaalutlustel kehtestatud nõuetest just vaimustuses ei ole. «Tundub nagu kooli asemel käiks ma vanglas,» kirjutas üks neist Twitteris.
s/o to America for making my school seem like jail now because legislators don’t have common sense gun reform on their agendas https://t.co/MJZFeaeiSa— Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) March 21, 2018
Sotsiaalmeediasse postitatud piltide põhjal võib öelda, et enamik neist võtab asja irooniaga.
Demands more government and gets more government. #Parkland #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/W3VctcqQqF— Funny Libertarian (@funlibertarian2) April 3, 2018
:) @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/eBmB9Tz9uB— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018
Now I can’t pretend to look for my homework when I really don’t have it. pic.twitter.com/hrkSBlz6of— giuliana. #neveragain (@giu0807) April 2, 2018
My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA’s agenda.— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 2, 2018
I feel sooo safe now.
As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons. #clearbackpacks #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/HqBIeGjzF9
April 2, 2018
Thousands of clear backpacks were donated to MSD...it’s a shame b/c they should’ve been given to a school that actually needs the supplies. But since we’re stuck with them, I decided to make the most out of the situation & decorate!! 👊🏼#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/dgW7uNN536— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 2, 2018
Selle aasta 14. veebruaril tulistas koolist välja visatud Nikolas Cruz surnuks 17 endist kaasõpilast ja õpetajat.