Relvarühmitus ETA vabandas ja teatas tegevuse lõpetamisest

Three members of Basque separatist group ETA call for a definitive end to 50 years of armed struggle, which has cost the lives of at least 850 people, in this still image taken from an undated video published on the website of Basque language newspaper Gara October 20, 2011.

FOTO: HANDOUT / REUTERS