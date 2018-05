Moskva süüdistas mitut krimmitatarlast rünnakute kavandamises Krimmis

Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists hold paper figures symbolizing victims of the Russian annexation of Crimea during a flashmob in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2016. In mid-March 2014, Crimea re-joined Russia following a referendum. More than 82% of the electorate took part in the vote. Over 96% backed splitting from Ukraine and spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

FOTO: Sergei Chuzavkov / AP