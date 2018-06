USA erivägede kindral hoiatas enneaegse lahkumise eest Afganistanist

This US Army file photo obtained May 22, 2018, shows Lt. Gen. Scott Miller(R),Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command as he praises Spc.Kevin Yang, of the Massachusetts National Guard's 151st Regional Support Group deployed to Kuwait in support of US Army Central on April 5, 2018. Lieutenant General Scott Miller is set to be nominated to be the next head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, a military official told AFP on May 22, 2018. If confirmed by the Senate, Miller would take over from General John Nicholson, who is rotating out of his post after a two-year deployment. / AFP PHOTO / US ARMY / Whitney HUGHES / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US ARMY/WHITNEY HUGHES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

