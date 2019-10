Jaapanile on lähenemas kaks uut taifuuni

epa07916650 An aerial picture shows floods around Nagano, Nagano prefecture, Japan, 13 October 2019. According to latest media reports, at least nine people have died and more than 10 are missing after powerful typhoon Hagibis hit Japan provoking landslides and rivers overflowing across the country. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

FOTO: JIJI PRESS / EPA