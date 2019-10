Erdoğan tervitas Putiniga saavutatud «ajaloolist» kokkulepet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks during a press conference with his Iraq counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad on October 7, 2019. - Iraq's military admitted for the first time Monday it had used "excessive force" in nearly a week of deadly protests, as paramilitary units said they were ready to back the government. More than 100 people have been killed and several thousand wounded in demonstrations increasingly spiralling into violence, with witnesses reporting security forces using water cannons, tear gas and live rounds. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

