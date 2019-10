Twitter keelustab poliitreklaamide edastamise oma platvormil

(FILES) A picture taken on October 23, 2012 shows the screen of a blackberry phone featuring a page with the adress of the US micro-blogging site Twitter website. The UEJF (Union of Jewish Students in France) sues Twitter to get informations in order to identify antisemite bloggers. The trial will take place on January 8, 2013 in Paris. AFP PHOTO FRED TANNEAU

FOTO: FRED TANNEAU / AFP