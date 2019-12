Putin ja Xi käivitasid Vene-Hiina gaasijuhtme

Russia launches Power of Siberia gas pipeline, carrying Russian gas to China for the first time.



Putin called it «World's biggest construction project»



📏3,000km pipeline

❄️Temperatures down to minus 60

📅5yrs construction

