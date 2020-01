India külaelanikud mürgitasid tiigripere

In the last 4 days, an adult tiger, a tigress and two Cubs found dead in Sattari forest in Goa. This is so sad. Hoping Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant will take Swift action. Perpetrators need to be booked. @PetaIndia @BittuSahgal @WildlifeIndian @Manekagandhibjp @wildlifeindia pic.twitter.com/5NBYB3iZ9u