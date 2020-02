Hispaanias võeti kinni 26 migrantide smugeldajat

The Spanish @policia 🇪🇸 dismantled an organised criminal group specialised in migrant smuggling using speedboats from Algeria and Morocco to Europe. The operation, supported by #Europol, led to 26 arrests ➕ the seizure of €20 000 in cash.



Press release: https://t.co/UEwYl0GOAh pic.twitter.com/D4MU5RNWam