Hubei provintsi kaks kõrgeimat tervishoiuametnikku vallandati

200204 -- WUHAN, Feb. 4, 2020 -- Medical workers help the first batch of patients infected with the novel coronavirus move into their isolation wards at Huoshenshan Fire God Mountain Hospital in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2020. A newly-built hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, began accepting patients infected with the virus on Tuesday. The first batch of patients are being transferred to Huoshenshan Fire God Mountain Hospital, which was delivered on Sunday after a 10-day construction. CHINA-HUBEI-WUHAN-HUOSHENSHAN HOSPITAL-PATIENTS CN XiaoxYijiu PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

FOTO: Xiao Yijiu via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Xinhua