Iraanis algasid parlamendivalimised

(FILES) This file handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 1, 2020 shows him delivering a speech during a gathering in the capital Tehran. - Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. (Photo by - / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

