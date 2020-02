Ligi kaks kolmandikku ukrainlastest ei toeta Donbassi eristaatust

January 22, 2020, Kyiv, Ukraine: KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 22, 2020 - The State Flag of Ukraine flies outside the Verkhovna Rada building on the Unity Day, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. On this day, the country marks the 101st anniversary since the proclamation of the unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR) and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic (WUPR) which took place in Kyiv's Sofiiska Square on January 22, 1919. (Credit Image: © Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform via ZUMA Wire)

FOTO: Volodymyr Tarasov/ZUMAPRESS.com