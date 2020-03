Pentagon vormistas Javelinide tellimuse Eestile ja veel 15 riigile

PICTURE SHOWS: Infantry Soldiers fire an FGM-148 Javelin during a combined arms live-fire exercise in Jordan, Aug. 27, 2019, in support of Eager Lion. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in Eager Lion, U.S. Central Command's largest and most complex exercise. It is an opportunity to integrate forces in a multilateral environment, operate in realistic terrain and strengthen military-to-military relationships. When: 20 Dec 2019 Credit: Cover Images/US Army **THIS CREDIT *MUST* BE USED: Cover Images/US Army**

