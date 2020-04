Lufthansa taotleb riigiabi

An Airbus A 380 of Lufthansa airline approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The European plane manufacturer Airbus said Thursday it will stop making its superjumbo A380 in 2021 for lack of customers, abandoning the world's biggest passenger jet and one of the aviation industry's most ambitious and most troubled endeavors. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FOTO: MICHAEL PROBST/AP