Vabaühendus: Mexicos on koroonasurmasid teada antust kolm korda rohkem

A girls wears a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19 after having her afternoon milk at a community eatery during the lockdown imposed by the government in Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 8, 2020. - A replica of Argentina's football team jersey used during the final of the FIFA World Cup Mexico '86, handwritten and signed by Argentine former football star Diego Maradona, will be raffled among those who donate food to feed people at a working class neighbourhood called Rene Favaloro, after the Argentine cardiac surgeon. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

FOTO: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP