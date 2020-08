Valgevene riigilipu asendamine valge-puna-valge lipuga tõi kaasa kriminaalasja

MINSK, BELARUS - AUGUST 22, 2020: Supporters of the Belarusian national flag urge protesters to use the red-green flag. During the protests, opposition activists use the white-red-white flag that used to be the national flag of the Belarusian Republic in 1991-1995. Since the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, mass protests against the election results have been hitting major cities across Belarus. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

