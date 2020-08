Walmart ja Microsoft tegid TikToki ostmiseks liidu

August 20, 2020, Haikou, China: In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer in the background..The US' clampdown on TikTok along with President Donald Trump publicly favoring Oracle as the app's potential buyer are prompting concerns that the competitive landscape and innovation in the US tech industry will be harmed. (Credit Image: © Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)

