OTSEÜLEKANNE ⟩ Riia julgeolekukonverents

Ürituse otseülekannet (inglise keeles) on võimalik jälgida Postimehest. Tänavu annavad seal tooni Baltimaade esinejad. Nende seas on ka Eesti president Kersti Kaljulaid, välisminister Urmas Reinsalu ja kaitseminister Jüri Luik.

Ürituse programm on järgnev (sarnaselt konverentsile endale inglise keeles):

Kella 9-10.30 SNAPSHOT FOR THE FUTURE

Welcoming remarks by H.E. Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime minister of the Republic of Latvia

Lead- in- speaker H.E. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

Moderator: Pauls Raudseps, Journalist, Chairman of the Board of Cits Medijs

Q&A session

Special video address by H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Kella 10-11 HOW RESILIENT IS THE EU IN CASE OF CRISIS?

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice–President of the European Commission

Dr. Vaira Vīķe- Freiberga, Former President of the Republic of Latvia

David M. Herszenhorn, Chief Brussels Correspondent, Politico

Ana Palacio, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain

Dr. Jana Puglierin, Senior Policy Fellow for the European Council on Foreign Relations, Head of the ECFR Berlin

Moderator: Dr. Daunis Auers, Assoc. Prof. of Comparative Politics at the University of Latvia

Kella 11.15-12.15 COVID-19 CONSEQUENCES FOR DEFENCE

Dr. Artis Pabriks, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Latvia

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence of Canada

The Rt Hon Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Jüri Luik, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Estonia

Moderator: Jānis Sārts, Director, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence

Kella 13.30-14.30 RUSSIA IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia

Boris Ruge, Vice-Chairman of the Munich Security Conference

Prof. Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director, Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies, National Research University-Higher School of Economics, Russia

Moderator: Elīna Lange Ionatamishvili, Senior Expert, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence

Kella 14.30-15 Svjatlana Tsihhanovskaja

Kella 15.15-16.15 DEMOCRACY, TECHNOLOGIES AND THE INFODEMIC

Līga Raita Rozentāle, Senior Director of European Cybersecurity Policy, Microsoft

Ieva Ilvesa, Adviser to the President of Latvia for Information and Digital Policy

Prof. Filippo Menczer, Director of the Observatory on Social Media, Indiana University

Hannes Krause, Head of Strategic Communication at the Government Office of the Republic of Estonia

Moderator: Dr. Gunda Reire, Advisor to the Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia

Kella 16.30-17.30 PANDEMICS RESHAPE THE GLOBAL ORDER – CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES

Dr. Kori Schake, Director of Foreign and Defence Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute

Prof. Liu Chunrong, Executive Vice Director of the Fudan- European Centre for China Studies

Brig Gen (Retd.) Robert Spalding, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute

Dr. Patrick Keller, Vice President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy

Moderator: Dr. Sandis Šrāders, Fellow in Russian Strategic and Military Studies at the Baltic Defence College

Kella 18.15-19.15 NATO RELEVANCE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC

Hon Ronald Harold Johnson, United States Senator

Baiba Braže, Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Public Diplomacy

Anna Fotyga, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Dr. Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, Director of Research, Transatlantic Security and Director of the Paris Office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Moderator: Ben Heap, Senior Expert, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence

Kella 19.30-20.40 THE UN AT 75: STILL FIT FOR TODAY’S SECURITY CHALLENGES?

H.E. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia

H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia

H.E. Gitanas Nauseda, President of the Republic of Lithuania

H.E. Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland

Moderator: Prof. Žaneta Ozoliņa, Chairwoman of the Board of the Latvian Transatlantic Organisation