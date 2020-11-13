OTSEÜLEKANNE ⟩ Riia julgeolekukonverents
Kuigi koroonaviiruse tõttu väiksemas ja põhiosas virtuaalses vormis, toimub ka tänavu traditsiooniline Riia julgeolekukonverents.
Ürituse otseülekannet (inglise keeles) on võimalik jälgida Postimehest. Tänavu annavad seal tooni Baltimaade esinejad. Nende seas on ka Eesti president Kersti Kaljulaid, välisminister Urmas Reinsalu ja kaitseminister Jüri Luik.
Ürituse programm on järgnev (sarnaselt konverentsile endale inglise keeles):
Kella 9-10.30 SNAPSHOT FOR THE FUTURE
- Welcoming remarks by H.E. Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime minister of the Republic of Latvia
- Lead- in- speaker H.E. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
- Moderator: Pauls Raudseps, Journalist, Chairman of the Board of Cits Medijs
- Q&A session
- Special video address by H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Kella 10-11 HOW RESILIENT IS THE EU IN CASE OF CRISIS?
- Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice–President of the European Commission
- Dr. Vaira Vīķe- Freiberga, Former President of the Republic of Latvia
- David M. Herszenhorn, Chief Brussels Correspondent, Politico
- Ana Palacio, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain
- Dr. Jana Puglierin, Senior Policy Fellow for the European Council on Foreign Relations, Head of the ECFR Berlin
- Moderator: Dr. Daunis Auers, Assoc. Prof. of Comparative Politics at the University of Latvia
Kella 11.15-12.15 COVID-19 CONSEQUENCES FOR DEFENCE
- Dr. Artis Pabriks, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Latvia
- Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence of Canada
- The Rt Hon Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Jüri Luik, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Estonia
- Moderator: Jānis Sārts, Director, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence
Kella 13.30-14.30 RUSSIA IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
- Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia
- Boris Ruge, Vice-Chairman of the Munich Security Conference
- Prof. Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director, Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies, National Research University-Higher School of Economics, Russia
- Moderator: Elīna Lange Ionatamishvili, Senior Expert, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence
Kella 14.30-15 Svjatlana Tsihhanovskaja
Kella 15.15-16.15 DEMOCRACY, TECHNOLOGIES AND THE INFODEMIC
- Līga Raita Rozentāle, Senior Director of European Cybersecurity Policy, Microsoft
- Ieva Ilvesa, Adviser to the President of Latvia for Information and Digital Policy
- Prof. Filippo Menczer, Director of the Observatory on Social Media, Indiana University
- Hannes Krause, Head of Strategic Communication at the Government Office of the Republic of Estonia
- Moderator: Dr. Gunda Reire, Advisor to the Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia
Kella 16.30-17.30 PANDEMICS RESHAPE THE GLOBAL ORDER – CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES
- Dr. Kori Schake, Director of Foreign and Defence Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute
- Prof. Liu Chunrong, Executive Vice Director of the Fudan- European Centre for China Studies
- Brig Gen (Retd.) Robert Spalding, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute
- Dr. Patrick Keller, Vice President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy
- Moderator: Dr. Sandis Šrāders, Fellow in Russian Strategic and Military Studies at the Baltic Defence College
Kella 18.15-19.15 NATO RELEVANCE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC
- Hon Ronald Harold Johnson, United States Senator
- Baiba Braže, Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Public Diplomacy
- Anna Fotyga, Member of the European Parliament, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland
- Dr. Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, Director of Research, Transatlantic Security and Director of the Paris Office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States
- Moderator: Ben Heap, Senior Expert, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence
Kella 19.30-20.40 THE UN AT 75: STILL FIT FOR TODAY’S SECURITY CHALLENGES?
- H.E. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia
- H.E. Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia
- H.E. Gitanas Nauseda, President of the Republic of Lithuania
- H.E. Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland
- Moderator: Prof. Žaneta Ozoliņa, Chairwoman of the Board of the Latvian Transatlantic Organisation
Concluding remarks by H.E. Edgars Rinkēvičs, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Latvia