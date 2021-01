Hiina kaevandusse lõksu jäänud 22 töölisest on päästetud üks

210124 -- QIXIA, Jan. 24, 2021 -- Rescuers carry a trapped miner to an ambulance in Qixia City, east China s Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2021. The miner, who has been trapped underground for two weeks after a blast in a gold mine, was found by rescuers on Sunday morning. The miner, who is in extremely weak condition, was lifted from the mine at 11:13 a.m. Sunday. Twenty-two miners have been trapped about 600 meters underground since the mine blast on Jan. 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai, in Shandong Province. Before Sunday, rescuers had established contact with only 10 of the miners, who are in good physical and psychological condition. Photo by /Xinhua SPOT NEWSCHINA-SHANDONG-QIXIA-GOLD MINE-RESCUE CN LuanxQincheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN FOTO: Luan Qincheng via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Xinhua