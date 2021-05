Afgaani tõlkide palve Bidenile: ärge jätke meid maha

epa09169815 Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the US government, UN, and other NATO Countries in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 April 2021. Dozen former interpreters for the US and NATO forces gather during a demonstration in the capital Kabul and demanded that they save the interpreters who played a vital role in and off the battleground against terrorism and Al-Qaeda, this comes after the United States announced to remove all its troops from Afghanistan on 01 May and the withdrawal is to be completed by 11 September. EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID FOTO: EPA/Scanpix