Bachelet: «punane joon» on naiste õiguste tagamine Afganistanis
Michelle Bachelet sõnas täna, et Taliban ei tohiks astuda tagasi punasest joonest, milleks on fundamentaalsete naiste õiguste tagamine Afganistanis.
TODAY the Human Rights Council holds a special session to consider the promotion & protection of human rights in #Afghanistan.
