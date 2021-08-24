T, 24.08.2021
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskiri
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG
KOROONA
Uudised
Maailm
Arvamus
Majandus
Kultuur
Sport
Arvamus/Kultuur
Teadus
Investor
TV
Ilm
Elustiil
Haridusportaal
Maa Elu
4jaleht
Tähenduse teejuhid
Elu24
Sõbranna
Tervis
Kodustiil
Lemmik
Spekter
Raamatuportaal
60+
Ypsilon
Raadio
Podcast
Ristsõna
Sudoku

Bachelet: «punane joon» on naiste õiguste tagamine Afganistanis

Michelle Bachelet FOTO: SALVATORE DI NOLFI/EPA/Scanpix

Michelle Bachelet sõnas täna, et Taliban ei tohiks astuda tagasi punasest joonest, milleks on fundamentaalsete naiste õiguste tagamine Afganistanis. 

Artikkel on kuulatav
digipaketi tellijatele
Tellijale Tellijale
Lisa koroonapass lihtsalt ja kiirelt oma nutitelefoni rahakotti
LISA
Tagasi üles
Back