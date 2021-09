Liibüas vabastati amnestiaga aastaid vangis istunud fotograaf

Overdue release of #photojournalist Ismail Abuzreiba Al-Zway after 3 yrs of arbitrary detention.



A #Benghazi military court in May 2020 had sentenced Zway in a secret trial to 15 yrs in prison on trumped up “terrorism” charges.#Libyahttps://t.co/CMkn1gFvrc https://t.co/M2gkyoZztS