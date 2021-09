Venemaal Habarovskis leiti lennuki An-26 rusud

KHABAROVSK TERRITORY, RUSSIA — SEPTEMBER 23, 2021: A view of the taiga from a porthole of a Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Khabarovsk Territory Air Rescue Centre of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry during a search operation for an Antonov An-26 aircraft which disappeared off radar at a distance of 38 km from the Khabarovsk Airport. The incident was reported to the Crisis Centre of the Khabarovsk Territory branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at 11.48 Moscow time on 22 September 2021. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the aircraft had 6 people on board. The rapid deployment rescue team discovered what is believed to be the debri of the aircraft in the vicinity of Mount Khrebtovaya, which has a height of more than 900 metres. Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY FOTO: Russia Emergencies Ministry