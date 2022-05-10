Vaata ⟩ Ukrainlased jagasid pilte enda võitlejate olukorrast Azovstali tehases

T, 10.05.2022
Ukrainlased jagasid pilte enda võitlejate olukorrast Azovstali tehases

Postimees
Ukrainlased jagasid pilte enda võitlejate olukorrast Azovstali tehases
Haavatud, kellel õnnestus Azovstalist põgeneda.
Haavatud, kellel õnnestus Azovstalist põgeneda. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP Photo/Scanpix

Ukraina Strateegilise Kommunikatsiooni Keskus jagas Twitteris kaadreid Azovstali tehasekompleksis siiani viibivatest haavatud sõduritest, kes vajavad kohest evakueerimist ja meditsiinilist abi.

Kohapeal puuduvad igasugused sanitaartingimused, ravimid ning ka toiduvarud on pea otsa saamas, seisab ühismeedias avaldatud postituses.

