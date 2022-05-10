Vaata ⟩ Ukrainlased jagasid pilte enda võitlejate olukorrast Azovstali tehases

Ukraina Strateegilise Kommunikatsiooni Keskus jagas Twitteris kaadreid Azovstali tehasekompleksis siiani viibivatest haavatud sõduritest, kes vajavad kohest evakueerimist ja meditsiinilist abi.
Kohapeal puuduvad igasugused sanitaartingimused, ravimid ning ka toiduvarud on pea otsa saamas, seisab ühismeedias avaldatud postituses.
This is how the wounded have to survive at #Azovstal plant in #Mariupol. No sanitary conditions, open wounds, non-sterile remnants of gauze, no medication and barely any food. Wounded soldiers have to be immediately evacuated and provided with medical treatment. (thread) pic.twitter.com/kORLhlCEwJ— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 10, 2022
