Mida teame Texase koolitulistaja kohta?

May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, USA: SALVADOR RAMOS shared a photo on Instagram of him holding the magazine of a rifle. Ramos was named as the 18-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and a teacher dead, according to the governor. The suspect is dead. (Credit Image: © ZUMA Press Wire Service)

Foto: salv8dor_/Instagram/ZUMAPRESS.com