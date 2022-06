Advokaadid: MH17 allatulistamist Vene raketiga ei suudeta tõestada

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 26, 2021 presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis (C), other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military Airbase. - Dutch judges will on June 7, 2021 start hearing evidence against three Russian suspects and a Ukrainian in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over war-torn Ukraine in 2014. (Photo by Peter Dejong / POOL / AFP)

