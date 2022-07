Lõhkemata pommi plahvatus tappis Kirde-Nigeerias 13 vanametallikogujat

A Nigerian soldier is seen on April 21, 2022 amid small arms and light weapons recovered from bandits during Operation Safe Haven and during the military mop up in Jos and surrounding areas in Plateau State in northcentral Nigeria. - The Nigerian military under the platform of Operation Safe Haven has handed over 517 small arms and light weapons recovered recently from bandits to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons following successes in checking bloodletting and insecurity occasioned by the proliferation of illicit arms in circulation. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Foto: Pius Utomi Ekpei