epa10149887 A picture taken during a visit to Berdyansk organized by the Russian military shows a resident submitting documents at a center for the preparation of documents for the registration of Russian citizenship and passport application in Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. The head of the Zaporizhia region's part controlled by Russia, Yevgeny Balitsky, announced that he had signed an order to hold in September 2022 a referendum for annexation into Russia. Twelve headquarters for the preparations of the referendum opened in Berdyansk and Berdyansk district of the Zaporizhia region, said the head of the military-civilian administration of Berdyansk and Berdyansk region Alexander Saulenko. The city of Berdyansk is located in the territory controlled by the troops of the Russian Federation and the city is administered by the Military-Civilian Administration controlled by Russia. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Foto: YURI KOCHETKOV / EPA / SCANPIX