March 17, 2022, Port Isaccea, Romania: Refugees from the war in Ukraine disembark from a ferry at Port Isaccea in eastern Romania. The load of mostly women and children came over on a short trip from Pomona Perepreva, Ukraine. Reports from official say refugees had been waiting 2-3 days in Ukraine to make the crossing. (Credit Image: © Robin Loznak/ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Robin Loznak