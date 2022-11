Hiina tegi üleskutse parandada Austraaliaga suhteid

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2022. - China on Saturday at the UN urged Russia and Ukraine not to let effects of their war "spill over" and called for a diplomatic resolution. "We call on all parties concerned to keep the crisis from spilling over and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries," Wang said in his address . (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)

Foto: BRYAN R. SMITH