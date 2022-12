Suurbritannias suri kolm läbi jää järve kukkunud last

Police at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull. 12/12/2022 Rescue teams have been searching a freezing lake for survivors after a number of people 'fell through while playing on ice' and are in a critical condition. Four children have been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from an ice covered lake. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Babbs Mill Park, Fordbridge Road, Kingshurst, Solihull at 2.36pm on Sunday afternoon.

Foto: Anita Maric / SWNS