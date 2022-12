Hiina saatis sõjalaevad Vaikse ookeani lääneossa

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on December 28, 2019 shows a view of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Surface Force Type 052D destroyer Xining (117), the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy frigate "ALBORZ" (72), and the Russian Navy Neustrashimyy-class frigate "Yaroslav Mudry" during joint Iran-Russia-China naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. - Iran, China and Russia started four days of joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, the commander of Iran's flotilla announced. The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions since the United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018. (Photo by HO / Iranian Army office / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / Iranian Army office" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ===

Foto: HO