Daugava kerkib üle kallaste: Jēkabpilsi piirkonnas anti üleujutuse hoiatus

#EMSR644 #Flood in #Latvia🇱🇻



An ice jam at the Plavinu reservoir southeast of #Riga on the #Daugava river has caused water levels to rise



Our #RapidMappingTeam has been activated to monitor the🌊flood evolution over the areas at risk of flooding



More athttps://t.co/boGY0gId5J pic.twitter.com/dR5I6oKQTb