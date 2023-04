IDARINDEL KIIVRITETA ⟩ Soome endine kaitseminister kritiseeris esimest NATO hanget

🇫🇮 Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen has authorized the Finnish Defense Forces to order helmets for the infantry - Caiman Ballistic Helmet System - through the NSPA.

The value of the acquisition without VAT is approx. EUR 25 million.

Deliveries will begin in the fall of 2023.