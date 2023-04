Saksamaa ajaloo kõige verejanulisema sarimõrvari kohta leiti uusi andmeid

New Episode Out Now

The Vampire of Düsseldorf

Peter Kurten was a serial killer who was beheaded for his crimes, come have a listen.#PodcastRecommendations #PodNation #truecrimepodcast #Podcasters #crimepod #podcast #truecrimecommunityhttps://t.co/iZlHhFoh0D pic.twitter.com/rXutT3UShM